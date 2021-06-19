Pandemic Impact: Decoding GDP FY21

— Private final consumption expenditure (PFCE) declined from Rs 123.1 lakh crore (at 60.5% of GDP) in FY20 to Rs 115.7 lakh crore (at 58.6% of GDP) in FY21, as consumption reduced due to the lockdown in FY21. This decline in PFCE is crucial as growth in the Indian economy depends heavily on internal consumption.

— Government final consumption expenditure (GFCE) increased from Rs 22.9 lakh crore (at 11.2% of GDP) in FY20 to Rs 24.7 lakh crore(at 12.5% of GDP) in FY21. This amounts to an increase of Rs 1.8 lakh crore— less than the Rs 2.5 lakh crore increase between FY19 and FY20. The precise impact of (higher) government spending in FY21 needs examination.

— Gross fixed capital formation (GFCF), representing the aggregate capital investment in the country, also declined from Rs 58.5 lakh crore (at 28.8% of GDP) in FY20 to Rs 53.5 lakh crore (at 27.1% of GDP) in FY21.