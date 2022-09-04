Pan-India rainfall above normal; deficit in east & NE

More than three months into the southwest monsoon season (June-September), average pan-India rainfall remained above normal (6% above the benchmark long period average), reports Sandip Das.

Rainfall deficiency in eastern states — Uttar Pradesh (-44%), Bihar (-38%), West Bengal (-18%) and Jharkhand (-26%) — hit paddy sowing and could impact kharif production.

Central India and the south peninsula have received more than normal rainfall so far, giving a boost to sowing of oilseeds, coarse cereals, sugarcane and cotton.

IMD predicts ‘above normal’ September rainfall pan-India, but below normal for east & NE.