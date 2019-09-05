Pakistan’s Karachi among least liveable cities globally; Delhi not even in 100 best cities

Humayun’s tomb, a popular historical monument in Delhi.

One of Pakistan’s cities — Karachi — has been ranked among one of the least liveable cities on the earth. On the other hand, national capital Delhi does not even feature in the top 100 cities to live in, according to a recent report by the Economist Intelligence Unit titled Global Liveability Ranking 2019. Karachi got 136th spot out of 140 cities across the world whereas Delhi was on 118th position, slipping six spots from its previous ranking. Syrian city Damascus scored the lowest on the list and was at 140th position.

New Delhi fared low on the list because of its declining air quality. “A slew of cities in emerging markets that are among the most exposed to the effects of climate change have seen their scores downgraded. These include New Delhi in India,” The Economist Intelligence Unit said in its report.

10 least liveable cities

According to The Economist Unit’s findings, Venezuela’s Caracas, Algeria’s Algiers, Cameroon’s Douala, Zimbabwe’s Harare, PNG Port Moresby, Pakistan’s Karachi, Libya’s Tripoli, Bangladesh’s Dhaka, Nigeria’s Lagos and Syria’s Damascus are the least liveable cities in the world as they performed low in five categories viz stability, healthcare, culture & environment, education and infrastructure. Damascus, for example, has been continually low for seven years, owing to Syria being war-torn for several years now.

Most liveable cities in the world

Austria’s capital city Vienna continues to remain the most liveable city on the planet after it replaced Australian Melbourne in 2018, ending the latter’s record run of seven years to rank as the most liveable city. What makes this city exceptionally livable is the fact that it has struck the right chord of good infrastructure, strong stability factor, and culture and environment. On EIU’s index, the Austrian city scored a near-perfect 99.1 out of 100.

Following Vienna are Melbourne, Sydney and Osaka at third, fourth and fifth position respectively. The list is largely dominated by Australian, Canadian and Japanese cities.