Pakistan worst in gender equality but wait, India also no paradise for women

Pakistan is the worst performer when it comes to women’s workforce and political participation but India is no paradise either. (Image: Reuters)

Gender equality is generally low in the Asia Pacific region and among all the countries Pakistan is the worst performer on three of the four indicators. But wait, India is no paradise either. Its performance on at least two parameters of gender equality is barely better than Pakistan. Pakistan is the worst performer when it comes to women’s workforce and political participation, education, financial inclusion, legal representation among others. India only a step or two ahead of Pakistan on these indicators.

“The six countries furthest from gender parity in work are Bangladesh, India, Japan, Nepal, Pakistan, and South Korea,” McKinsey Global Institute said in a report. Based on 4-key indicators, the institute’s Gender Parity Score shows that on indicators such as work and service enablers, India is among worst performers, while on legal and political and physical security, the situation is slightly better.

Data: McKinsey Global Institute

The work indicator comprises of labour-force participation, professional and technical jobs, perceived wage gap for similar work, leadership positions, and unpaid care work. The services and enablers indicator consists of family planning, maternal mortality, education, financial inclusion, and digital inclusion. The third indicator shows political participation and legal representation and the fourth indicator consists of sex ratio, child marriage, and violence against women.

“On gender equality in work, the Philippines stands out for its progress, followed by New Zealand and Singapore,” the report said.

“On essential services such as education, maternal and reproductive health, financial and digital inclusion, and legal protection and political voice; countries like Bangladesh, India, Nepal, and Pakistan still have a considerable distance to travel,” the report added.