Pakistan ‘very close’ to signing IMF staff level agreement -Finance Minister

Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Thursday his country was “very close” to signing a staff level agreement with the International Monetary Fund, a critical lifeline for taming a balance of payment crisis. “We seem to be very close to signing the staff level agreement, hopefully, God willing, in the next few days,” Dar said at a seminar in Islamabad.

“I and my team are absolutely committed to complete this program to the best of our ability,” he said, adding: “We have been in the review and I think it has taken longer than it should have in my opinion.” An agreement would release $1.1 billion to the cash-strapped South Asian economy.

Islamabad has been hosting an IMF mission since early February to negotiate the terms of a deal, including the adoption of policy measures to manage its fiscal deficit ahead of annual budget due around June. The funds are part of a $6.5 billion bailout package the IMF approved in 2019, which analysts say is critical if Pakistan is to avoid defaulting on external debt obligations.

The deal would unlock other bilateral and multilateral financing avenues for Pakistan to shore up its foreign exchange reserves, which have fallen to a lowly four weeks worth of import cover.

Islamabad has met most of the lender’s demands to clear the review. The last one yet to be fulfilled on the list is an assurance on external financing to fund its balance of payment gap for the current fiscal year, which ends on June 30.

Long-time ally China is the only country that has announced refinancing of a $2 billion loan, and Pakistan’s central bank has already received $1.2 billion of that amount.

Pakistan had to complete a series of prior actions demanded by the IMF, which included reversing subsidies in power, export and farming sectors, hike in energy and fuel prices, a permanent power surcharge, jacking up key policy rate, a market-based exchange rate, and raising over 170 billion rupee($613.17 million) in new taxation through a supplementary budget.