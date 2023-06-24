scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Pakistan reviews FY2024 budget as last ditch effort to clinch IMF deal

The review came a day after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on the sidelines of the Global Financing Summit in Paris.

Written by Reuters
pakistan, imf
About a week remains before the IMF's Extended Fund Facility agreed in 2019 expires on June 30. (IE)

Pakistan introduced a number of changes to its fiscal 2024 budget on Saturday, said Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, in a last-ditch effort to clinch a stalled rescue package with the International Monetary Fund.

“Pakistan and IMF had detailed negotiations as a last effort to complete the pending review,” he told parliament.

For the fiscal year starting next month, Pakistan will raise a further 215 billion rupees ($752 million) in new tax and cut 85 billion rupees ($300 million) in spending, as well as a number of other measures to shrink fiscal deficit, he said.

Also Read

The review came a day after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on the sidelines of the Global Financing Summit in Paris.

Also read: Contrary observations in minutes of Monetary Policy Committee

About a week remains before the IMF’s Extended Fund Facility agreed in 2019 expires on June 30.

Under the $6.5 billion facility’s ninth review, negotiated earlier this year, Pakistan has been trying to secure $1.1 billion of funding stalled since November.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 24-06-2023 at 17:57 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS