Pakistan may be headed for textbook crisis: These 5 indicators spell doom

Pakistan is flirting with a textbook emerging-market crisis. An unsustainable investment boom has ended. The central bank has raised interest rates to squeeze a current account gap. Growth has collapsed to a nine-year low; youth unemployment is in double digits, and inflation is getting there. Government revenues are stalling. Getting Islamabad\u00a0out of its jam is once again the job of the International Monetary Fund. The IMF\u00a0has put together\u00a0the country\u2019s 13th bailout since the late 1980s,\u00a0but it doesn\u2019t want its $6 billion of rescue funds to be used to pay Chinese loans for Belt and Road projects. The fund\u2019s suggestion to let the\u00a0currency float freely could extend its\u00a030% decline against the dollar since December 2017. Throw in\u00a0fiscal austerity, which had an unmistakable imprint on\u00a0the government\u2019s budget on Tuesday, and the pain\u2019s bound to get worse before it gets better.\u00a0Rather than having to deal with stagflation and balance-of-payment deficits, Prime Minister Imran Khan is probably wishing he was in England at the Cricket World Cup, which Pakistan won for the first and only time under his captaincy in 1992. At that time, Pakistan\u2019s per capita real GDP, adjusted for purchasing power of the currency, was 65%\u00a0higher than India\u2019s. Now it\u2019s 28% lower than its neighbor\u2019s level, and the IMF expects the gap to keep widening. India\u2019s economy is probably growing much more slowly than the 7%\u00a0rate claimed in official statistics, but its arch rival is\u00a0faring a lot worse. The construction frenzy sparked by the $62 billion\u00a0China-Pakistan\u00a0Economic Corridor\u00a0has petered out. Three cement makers are among the biggest losers on the Karachi Stock Exchange\u2019s KSE100 Index this year, with price drops ranging between 45% and\u00a055%. Even the worst performer on the index \u2013\u00a0Fauji Foods Ltd. \u2013\u00a0can chalk up the collapse in its shares to the\u00a0souring of a\u00a0deal with Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co. The Chinese firm\u00a0was supposed to buy 51%\u00a0of the Pakistani dairy company. So how will the IMF turn Pakistan around? For an answer, try\u00a0cotton terry towels, trousers and shorts. As U.S. President Donald Trump\u2019s trade war against Beijing\u00a0intensifies, American buyers are diversifying their supplier base away from China, the No. 1 exporter of these goods to the U.S. Already, Bangladesh is close to snatching\u00a0the trousers-to-towel crown. Pakistan, at No. 6 last year, has grown its own shipments to the U.S. by almost 12%\u00a0this year. It may overtake India, which has seen virtually no improvement. The good news is that the\u00a0Pakistani rupee\u00a0has fallen by almost 20% since 2017. That\u2019s virtually wiped out the currency\u2019s overvaluation\u00a0adjusted for inflation differences with trading partners, as estimated by the IMF. If the currency slides further and inflation doesn\u2019t accelerate, Pakistani exports should receive\u00a0a boost, provided global growth and cotton availability for the textile industry hold up. Auto sales shrank 24% from a year earlier in April. With two-fifths of\u00a0sales financed by loans, only a meaningful reduction in\u00a0interest rates can spur demand, especially with carmakers passing on the bulk of the burden of a weak exchange rate (on\u00a0import costs) to consumers. Only two analysts out of 14 tracked by Bloomberg rate the shares of Pak Suzuki Motor Co. a buy. Subsidized interest rates on low-cost housing\u00a0could plug the demand shortfall to some extent. But the fiscal elbow room to run such ambitious programs is too limited. Besides, boosting agricultural yields may be a bigger priority than supporting urban consumers. Khan\u2019s administration was hesitant to tap the IMF, knowing how tough it is to persuade the public of hardships that must be endured as the economy is wrung dry of past excesses. Structural adjustments\u00a0could also have political costs. Khan, who took charge nine months ago, is\u00a0the nation\u2019s 19th elected prime minister. None of the 18\u00a0before him managed to complete their five-year term. Now he\u00a0has no choice but to embrace the conditions that come with the rescue. The prime minister\u00a0can only hope that the reordering of global supply chains will create opportunities and ease the pain of Pakistan\u2019s recovery. A world cup win would also lift sentiment, but the odds on that are rather long.