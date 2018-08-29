P Chidamabaram lashes out over demonetisation after RBI report; says India lost massive Rs 2.25 lakh crore. (Image: PTI)

Following the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) annual report, which showed that demonetised notes worth Rs 15,310.73 billion, or over 99% of total banned currency came back into the system, former finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram lashed out over the decision to announce demonetisation.

In a series of tweets, P Chidambaram said that Indian economy lost Rs 2.25 lakh crore a year while the Narendra Modi government and the RBI demonetised on Rs 13,000 crore notes as against tall claims made earlier.

“Every rupee of the Rs 15.42 lakh crore (barring a small sum of Ra 13,000 crore) has come back to the RBI. Remember who had said that Rs 3 lakh crore will not come back and that will be a gain for the government!?” P Chidamabaram said in a tweet.

I suspect that the bulk of the Rs 13,000 crore is currency in Nepal and Bhutan and some that was lost or destroyed. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) August 29, 2018

Hitting out at both the Narendra Modi government and the central bank, P Chidambaram said, “So, government and RBI actually demonetised only Rs 13,000 crore and the country paid a huge price,” he added.

Over 100 lives were lost. 15 crore daily wage earners lost their livelihood for several weeks. Thousands of SME units were shut down. Lakhs of jobs were destroyed. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) August 29, 2018

Indian economy lost 1.5 per cent of GDP in terms of growth. That alone was a loss of Rs 2.25 lakh crore a year. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) August 29, 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes on November 8, 2016. Nearly after two years, the RBI completed the tasks of processing and verifying banned currency notes, its annual report showed.