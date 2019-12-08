Overwhelming feedback by taxpayers towards ease of filing new GST returns, says CBIC

The new return form is to be made mandatory from April 1, 2020.

The nationwide GST Stakeholder Feedback Diwas organised by the Central GST and State GST authorities on Saturday to get an on-the-spot response on new GST Returns saw an overwhelming response, the Finance Ministry said in a statement citing Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC). The programme was organised in 125 cities in India across the country where over 7,500 trade associations/stakeholders participated. The ministry said the programme was welcomed by GST stakeholders and tax professional/fraternity. “It was significant that besides a large number of taxpayers, all prominent chambers of commerce and industry, tax practitioners & compliance managers also participated in the programmes.” The new return form is to be made mandatory from April 1, 2020.

CGST officers explained the new GST Returns to the participants and encouraged them to upload these Returns (ANX-1 and ANX-2) for feedback with respect to ease of compliance, uploading, deficiencies and improvements etc., CBIC said. The programme aimed at assessing the ease of compliance and uploading of these new returns to ensure there are no hassles for taxpayers and traders post-April 1. The board added that the detailed feedback would be available by December 9 and improvements will be made further for ease of compliance and convenience to taxpayers.

The programme was organised after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman directed the CGST and SGST authorities to conduct interactions with stakeholders across India on December 7, 2019, to receive first-hand feedback on the new GST Returns proposed to be rolled out beginning FY21. This was a follow up of the Finance Minister’s meeting held on November 16, 2019, with select taxpayers, chartered accountants and tax practitioners on the same subject. Later during the first National Conference on GST on November 25, Revenue Secretary had also urged the states GST authorities to organise similar stakeholder consultations.