Over Rs 9 lakh crore disbursed as Mudra loans since 2015: Labour minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar

PMMY was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 8, 2015, to promote entrepreneurship. Under the scheme, loans up to Rs 10 lakh is provided to non-corporate, non-farm small or micro enterprises.

Labour minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Wednesday said a total of Rs 9 lakh crore has been disbursed as collateral-free loans so far under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), a scheme that provides financial support to budding entrepreneurs.

“There have been around 70% accounts of women in this (Mudra) scheme,” the minister said delivering a ministerial address on declaration and employment working group priorities at G20 Labour and Employment Ministers’ Meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the minister said India was making collective efforts to reduce gender gaps in labour force participation.

“The new Code on Wages, 2019, shall reduce gender-based discrimination in wages, recruitment and conditions of employment. Women are entitled for all types of work in all establishments. Employers have to ensure their safety and provisions for working hours. Women can now work even during night hours,” he said.