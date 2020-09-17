Over 57 lakh benefitted from job creation schemes since FY16: Govt

In addition, the rural employment guarantee scheme, MGNREGA, has generated 1,199 crore person days of work since 2016-17, Parliament was informed on Wednesday. (Representative image)

The government’s various schemes and programmes meant for employment generation have befitted over 57 lakh youth since 2015-16, according to a written reply to questions by MPs tabled in Parliament. These include schemes designed to promote employment, including self-employment and skilling.

Besides, over 25.32 crore loans amounting to Rs 12.91 lakh crore have been extended under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) since the inception of the scheme. Under PMMY collateral-free loans up to Rs 10 lakh are given to micro or small business enterprises and to individuals to enable them to set up or expand their business activities.

Also, 1.21 crore formal sector employees have benefited from the Pradhan Mantri Rojgar Protsahan Yojana (PMRPY), a scheme launched in 2016 to incentivise new employment with social security benefits. Under the scheme, the Centre pays an employer’s full 12% contribution towards Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) and Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) both for a period of three years to the new employees through EPFO. The three-year scheme was launched in April 2018.

According to a written answer submitted to the Rajya Sabha by the labour ministry, the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), a credit-linked subsidy programme aimed at generating self-employment opportunities through establishment of micro-enterprises in the non-farm sector, for traditional artisans and rural or urban unemployed youth have generated employment to an estimated 20,25,728.

Similarly, Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY), a placement-based skill development programme for wage employment, has generated 5,34,278 employments between 2015-16 and August 2020. The ministry said a total of 15,93,109 candidates were “settled” under the skill development programme through Rural Self Employment and Training Institutes (RSETI) which enables a trainee to take bank credit and start her/his own enterprise.

Under the Deendayal Antodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM), having components of employment through skill training & placement and assistance for individuals, groups and self-help groups(SHGs) of urban poor for setting up gainful self-employment ventures or micro enterprises, a total of 15,64,886 people have received employment since 2015-16.

Stating that employment generation coupled with improving employability is the priority of the government, labour minister Santosh Gangwar said the government has taken various steps for generating employment in the country like encouraging private sector of economy, fast-tracking various projects involving substantial investment and increasing public expenditure on these schemes aimed at generating employment and self employment apart from improving employability.

“The global spread of Covid followed by lockdowns have affected economies across the globe, including India. Covid-19 has resulted in large number of migrant workers going back to their native places. The government has taken initiatives for creating jobs at local levels & supporting migrant workers through Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY), Aatmanirbhar Bharat & Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhayan (PMGKRA),” he said.