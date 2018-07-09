Over 35,000 cr deposited into farmers’ accounts last year: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

He was speaking at a “Kisan Mahasammelan” organised here yesterday where he distributed approval letters to beneficiaries of various state and Central welfare schemes. (PTI)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that his government had deposited over Rs 35,000 crore into the accounts of farmers as part of various state-run schemes over the past one year. He was speaking at a “Kisan Mahasammelan” organised here yesterday where he distributed approval letters to beneficiaries of various state and Central welfare schemes.

“Financial assistance of about Rs. 35,000 crore under various schemes has been deposited in the bank accounts of farmers in Madhya Pradesh during the last one year,” Chouhan said. He said that the state government had carried out the “impossible” work of connecting the Kshipra River with the Narmada in order to enhance irrigation facilities.

“With the blessings of the Narmada, potable water is conveniently available at Dewas today. An irrigation scheme has also been prepared for the Narmada-Kalisindh Part-I and Part-II and Narmada-Gambhir Part-I and Part-II (river linking projects),” Chouhan said. Similarly, the Narmada Malwa-Kshipra Part-II linking work will be developed which would provide irrigation facilities to 14.20 lakh acres of land in Dewas, Ujjain, Shajapur and Agar districts in various stages, he said.

Chouhan stated that the entire pattern of crops will change in these districts in the next five years after this irrigation arrangement. The chief minister also performed bhoomi-poojan (foundation stone-laying ceremony) of three roads, estimated to cost Rs. 34.81 crore, under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

He also initiated the distribution of insurance claims of over Rs 552 crore to 1.06 lakh farmers of Dewas district for Kharif-2017. During the farmers congregation yesterday, Chouhan also gave out sanction letters, valued at Rs 25.26 crore, to 2,105 beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana.

Mukhya Mantri Bijlee Maafi Yojana certificates and gas connections under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana were also given out to beneficiaries. Minister of state for technical education and skill development Deepak Joshi, Dewas MP Manohar Untwal and MLA Gayatriraje Pawar were present on the occasion.