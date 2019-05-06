Over 100 US companies visiting India to explore business opportunities

Published: May 6, 2019 6:03:20 PM

Representatives of over 100 American companies are visiting India as part of the US Department of Commerce's annual trade mission programme, Trade Winds, which started Monday.

US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster said the potential for growth in US-India trade is enormous given the size of our economies.

Representatives of over 100 American companies are visiting India as part of the US Department of Commerce’s annual trade mission programme, Trade Winds, which started Monday. Besides New Delhi, the delegation would be visiting Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and would meet government leaders, market experts, and pre-vetted potential business partners during its eight-day stay in India.

“Our goal at the US Department of Commerce is to use every available resource to ensure fair and reciprocal trade for US businesses selling their products and services all over the world,” US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said. Ross is also scheduled to meet Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu later in the day.

The US Department of Commerce is hosting the 11th Trade Winds Business Forum and Mission from May 6-13. US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster said the potential for growth in US-India trade is enormous given the size of our economies. Exports of US goods and services to India stood at USD 58.9 billion in 2018.

