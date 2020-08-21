Over 100 ‘benami’ assets with links to retired govt officials unearthed after I-T raids in Bhopal: CBDT

“During the course of the search operation, documents pertaining to about 100 properties in the nature of plots, flats and agricultural land having a market value of about Rs 105 crore have been found: CBDT

The Income Tax department has unearthed a network of over 100 “benami” properties, some linked to retired government officers, after it conducted raids in Bhopal, the CBDT said on Friday. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said documents seized during the searches launched at various locations in the capital city of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday indicate that a “huge amount of undiclosed cash” was used to purchase these suspect properties over the last six years.

The CBDT, the administrative body of the I-T department, said the “key person” of one of the groups raided used to run a bangles shop. “Another person covered is a property builder/developer and is also running a cricket academy,” it said in a statement, without naming the entities.

“During the course of the search operation, documents pertaining to about 100 properties in the nature of plots, flats and agricultural land having a market value of about Rs 105 crore have been found. “Most of the properties have been found in the names of persons of no means, indicating that these are benami properties,” the CBDT said.

It added that cash and jewellery worth Rs 1.8 crore were also seized during the operation. “Documentary evidence gathered during the search operation indicates partnership/association with some retired government servants and holding of their benami properties,” the CBDT said, adding that the probe is continuing.