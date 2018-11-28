Over 10 lakh jobs to be created by 2022 in cloud computing; here’s how much these professionals earn

The firm’s report is based on various conversations with senior cloud experts, recruiting managers and subject matter experts.

Even as continue to see increased emphasis on cloud computing in major firms, over a million (10 lakh) jobs will be created in the sector within India by 2022, according to a report. Great Learning ed-tech platform for executives has found that companies are currently investing 4.5 times the rate of traditional IT spending in cloud infrastructure, and it is expected to grow even faster by 2020. “A quick search on popular job boards shows hundreds of open jobs in various roles that require cloud computing expertise. An estimated 1 million new jobs will be created in India by the year 2022 as more companies adopt cloud technology,” said the report.

The firm’s report is based on various conversations with senior cloud experts, recruiting managers and subject matter experts. Further, the firm has also supplemented its findings with data from high-quality industry research reports. The entire IT expenditure of firms will be on a private, public or hybrid cloud environment, making all IT roles, in some sense, cloud computing roles, the report noted.

Currently at $2.2 billion, the Indian cloud computing market is expected to nearly double to $4 billion by 2020 with an annual growth rate of more than 30 per cent, Great Learning report said. In India, IT behemoths are now building solutions on the cloud rather than on physical infrastructure due to increased flexibility, scalability and speed. Notably, there are about 18 million cloud computing jobs worldwide at the moment with a salary of over USD 1,00,000 per annum. Further, the salary for a leading cloud professional can go as high as USD 2,80,000 per annum, noted the firm’s report.

In case of India, the salary for an entry level (0-2 years of experience) cloud professional is around Rs 5-7 lakhs. This compares with Rs 3-5 lakhs for a traditional engineer starting out his career. The salary for an associate working in cloud with less than 5 years of experience can range from Rs 12-19 lakhs and a mid-level manager can easily command upwards of Rs 20 lakhs. Cloud architects and other specialists with 10-15 years of experience can earn over Rs 30 lakhs, it added. More than 1.7 million cloud jobs worldwide remained open as technical recruiters face difficulties in filling out job vacancies in cloud.