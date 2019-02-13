Outstanding tax demand rose 45% in last 4 years

According to the data tabled in the Rajya Sabha, outstanding indirect tax payable rose by over 37% between FY16 and FY19 (up to December) but the recoverable direct tax payable went up by over 47% during the same period.
The total outstanding tax demand payable to exchequer has risen by nearly 45% to Rs 10.7 lakh crore in the April-December period of the current fiscal from the FY16 level, minister of state for finance Shiv Pratap Shukla said in a written reply in Parliament on Tuesday. The outstanding demand includes both direct and indirect taxes.
The reply, however, cited a confidentiality clause in I-T Act to a deny information on outstanding liability of specific taxpayers in the corporate sector. “General disclosure of tax information of specific taxpayers is prohibited under section 138 of the I-T Act,” the minister said.
“Guidelines for tax recovery officers for recovery and guidelines to assessing authorities for dealing with stay petitions have been issued. A new reward scheme for information leading to recovery of arrears has also been notified. The names of confirmed defaulters are placed in public domain,” the minister said.
