Outcome budget biggest achievement of AAP govt in the field of governance: Manish Sisodia

By:
Published: June 7, 2019 2:13:45 PM

The outcome budget tracks performance of 567 schemes and programmes of Delhi government through nearly 2,000 quantifiable indicators.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File photo)

The biggest achievement of the AAP the government in the field of governance is the “successful” implementation of outcome budget, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Friday.

The outcome budget, introduced in 2017-18 as a novel idea of the ruling AAP , has helped in removing bottlenecks to improve delivery of services and goods to people of Delhi, Sisodia said. The outcome budget tracks performance of 567 schemes and programmes of Delhi government through nearly 2,000 quantifiable indicators.

“I consider outcome budget as the biggest achievement of our government in past 4.5 years in the field of governance,” the deputy chief minister said. He was speaking at a national conference on outcome budgeting organised by Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi.

Sisodia also released the outcome budget of the Delhi government for 2019-20. He said outcome budget is the force behind big ticket reforms by the Delhi government in power and water supply, education and health services and the doorstep delivery services. Sisodia asserted that in the next couple of decades, outcome budgeting will emerge as a baseline for reforms in the governance area.

