Operation Kanak-II, CBI conducts searches at FCI, rice mills  

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday conducted searches at around 50 locations in Punjab and union territories of Chandigarh at the premises of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) officials, private rice millers and grain merchants under operation Kanak-II.

“Private rice millers and grain merchants were paying bribes to FCI officials for getting favours in accommodating procurement of low quality foodgrains, malpractices in day-to-day operations in unloading of foodgrains, managing enquiries against various malpractices, etc,” accord to the statement by the agency.

The CBI operation, as part of an ongoing investigation of a case, was spread across Rajpura, Sirhind, Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Mohali, Moga, Firozpur, Ludhiana, Sangrur, among others.

“Incriminating documents and digital devices have so far been recovered during searches. The operation was launched to break the nexus of channelised corruption in FCI, involving officials, private rice millers and grain merchants,” according to a CBI statement.

Earlier, a massive operation under the name of ‘Operation Kanak’ was conducted in January, 2023 against the ‘unholy nexus of channelised corruption adopted by FCI officials, private rice millers and grain merchants by way of paying undue gratification to certain officials of FCI for getting undue favours’.

A case was registered on January 10, 2023 against 74 accused, including serving and retired officials of FCI, private persons and other entities etc, the agency stated.

CBI alleged that a huge amount of bribe was paid to FCI officials for extending favours to the private operators.

The agency stated that Tuesday’s operations is also a part of the effort to ascertain the quantum and scale of ongoing corruption in FCI and to unearth the sequence of larger conspiracy amongst the inter-connected participants.