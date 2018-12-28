Onus still on RBI, ED to enforce new guidelines

Both the agencies are perceived to be lax in enforcing the earlier rules to discipline the errant e-retailers.

The government may have tightened FDI rules for e-commerce companies, but their compliance will continue to be monitored by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Both the agencies are perceived to be lax in enforcing the earlier rules to discipline the errant e-retailers.

A senior government official said the revised foreign direct investment (FDI) rules would further squeeze scope for e-retailers to violate the extant policy by influencing prices of products sold on their platforms through predatory discounts.

The government will also finalise the draft e-commerce policy in a few weeks, which will also draw up proposals to further develop the e-commerce sector, including ways to boost exports via e-commerce, he added. The earlier FDI policy, too, clearly disallowed discounts by e-retailers.

Offline retailers have been complaining about inaction against errant e-commerce players by the designated agencies — RBI and ED — despite several complaints.

So, unless these agencies step up, the effective implementation of the latest rules will prove to be elusive, they said. In fact, the Confederation of All India Traders secretary general Praveen Khandelwal on Thursday reiterated demand for a separate regulator to enforce the latest rules in “letter and spirit”.

While an earlier draft e-commerce policy, prepared by former commerce secretary Rita Teaotia, had pitched for a dedicated watchdog to regulate the e-commerce sector, including violation of FDI rules, the official said strong arguments against such a watchdog–like why the government should get into excessive regulations—have been put forth by certain stakeholders.

The DIPP has always maintained that it only formulates and notifies FDI policies but any violation of such rules is dealt under the penal provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act. This Act is administered by the RBI and the ED is its enforcement authority. The role of these entities will now be under heightened scrutiny in case of non-action, as the latest rules mandate that an e-commerce player has also to furnish a certificate, along with a report of statutory auditor, to the RBI, confirming compliance of guidelines by the end of September of every year for the preceding financial year.

The government on Wednesday barred e-commerce firms with foreign investments, like Flipkart and Amazon, from selling products of the entities in which they hold stake or whose inventory they control. It also disallowed them from asking a seller to sell any product exclusively on their platforms. It also said the inventory of a vendor will be “deemed to be controlled by e-commerce marketplace if more than 25% of purchases of such vendor are from the marketplace entity or its group companies”.

As per the current policy, up to 100% FDI is permitted in only marketplace model of e-commerce, while it’s not allowed in companies holding inventory (except for food retailers).