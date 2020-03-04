Only 2% of ‘crorepatis’ professionals: Govt in Rajya Sabha

The number of professionals with above `1 crore income has remained stagnant at just over 2,000 between AY 2015-16 and AY 2019-20.

The number of ‘crorepati’ individuals identifying as ‘professionals’ accounted for only 2% of all individuals declaring annual income of `1 crore in income-tax returns for assessment year AY 2019-20 (till February 15), the government said in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. The category of professionals include those doctors, lawyers or tax consultants among others who do not draw salary on which tax can be deducted at source.

In fact, the number of professionals with above `1 crore income has remained stagnant at just over 2,000 between AY 2015-16 and AY 2019-20. During the same period, number of all category of individuals declaring income above `1 crore has jumped by 78% to 1.05 lakh, minister of state for finance Anurag Singh Thakur said in Parliament.

The income-tax law also provides for presumptive taxation for professionals whose income is up to `50 lakh per annum. These individuals pay tax on only half of their annual gross income under the scheme.