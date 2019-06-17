Online electricity bill payments jump 4 times as govt scheme makes access to services easier

About Rs 2,000 crore worth of electricity bills were paid online in the last five years, with the financial transactions on the CSC portal rising four folds from 25 lakh in 2014-15 to one crore in the last fiscal 2018-19, The Indian Express reported. As the CSC (Common Service Centres) replace PCO booths, electricity bill payments and insurance premium renewals have emerged as some of the fastest growing non-banking services in both rural and semi-urban India. Shining some light on the insurance bill premium renewals as well, the CSC data said that the renewals fetched Rs 1,600 crore, with a six-fold jump in transactions from 2.6 lakh to 17.34 lakh during 2014-19. Other services As CSCs are available for a plethora of services such as banking, PAN and passport applications, insurance policies, IRCTC tickets, air and bus purchases, electricity and water bills and mobile recharges, the transactions have witnessed a jump there as well. According to the CSC data, the total value of the transactions from these services amounted to Rs 64,400 crore in 2019 with a four-fold overall jump. However, the payments for mobile e-recharges has seen a significant drop by more than half in the past two years. The second largest transaction group with almost three crore payments - mobile e-recharges - has given way to electricity bill payments. The Common Service Centres was a government initiative to provide services to rural and remote locations which do not have access to computers and the internet or have negligible access. The CSC deliver public utility services, social welfare schemes, healthcare, financial, education and agriculture services, apart from the host of B2C services. The CSCs, which were launched in 2006, are now available in 2.5 lakh gram panchayats. Under the first term of Narendra Modi government, CSC Special Purpose Vehicles were launched and the private partnership was brought in to sustain the viability of the project. The program is now under the larger framework of the government\u2019s \u201cDigital India\u201d project.