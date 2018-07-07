One year of GST: Teething problems are okay; Congress leader Sachin Pilot lists what’s not okay

Sachin Pilot says it is okay to have teething problems but the hurried nature in which it was forced upon the people is back-breaking

One year of GST: Congress leaders Sachin Pilot has said that under the new indirect tax regime — Goods and Services Tax — it is okay to have teething problems but the hurried nature in which it was forced upon the people is back-breaking. Speaking with ET Now, Sachin Pilot said that the GST is a good concept which should have been more consensual.

“It’s okay to have teething problems but the GST, I think, have made the life miserable for the smallest of traders and small communities. You know, the government says more people are registering for businesses, but it’s because they have been forced to do it,” Sachin Pilot told the news channel.

“GST is a good idea, positive concept, going ahead with the time as people in the world are changing but I think the execution, the planning and the preparation for the GST is back-breaking. People were looking at the GST to be simplified but look at the changes they have made post the announcement,” he added.

Stating that the cost for small businesses is not just monetary but time, efforts, and redundancy as well, the Congress leader said that the GST as a concept is not flawed but the “hurried nature in which it was forced upon the people”.

The GST kicked-in from July 1 last year. The transition to the new regime has been heavily criticised for teething troubles and its complex nature with too many tax rates. Congress President Rahul Gandhi named the tax Gabbar Singh Tax as opposed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who called it Good and Simple Tax.

On Friday, Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia said that despite people’s efforts it was the technology — GST Network — that failed a smooth switch to the GST. He said that going forward, there’s a lot more that needs to be done.