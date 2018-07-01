One year of GST: PM Narendra Modi says it has brought growth, simplicity

He also wished Chartered Accountants on CA Day. (PTI)

On the first anniversary of the GST regime, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hailed the tax as a tool that has brought growth, simplicity and transparency. “It is boosting formalisation, enhancing productivity, furthering ‘Ease of Doing Business’, benefitting small and medium enterprises,” the prime minister tweeted.

In his recent Mann Ki Baat radio address, Modi had described the Goods and Services Tax (GST) as a fine example of cooperative federalism. He had termed it as a “festival of honesty” which has ended ‘inspector raj’ in the country.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister also greeted doctors on Doctors’ Day. “Theirs is one of the noblest professions of humanity. It is gladdening to see Indian doctors distinguishing themselves globally and being at the forefront of pathbreaking research and innovation,” he said.

He also wished Chartered Accountants on CA Day. “Widely recognised for their work and emphasis on corporate governance, the CA community has a vital role in nation building. May the CA community keep contributing towards India’s growth,” he tweeted.