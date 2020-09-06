One Product One District: Govt’s new programme to take the ‘special’ product of every district globally

The minister said that the Commerce and Industry Ministry is rapidly working with all the states on the programme.

The government will soon launch a ‘One Product One District’ programme for every district in the country to expand the outreach of their ‘special’ product not just in India but across the world, according to the Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. “We will soon be unveiling a programme wherein every district is a country focusing all its energies to expand the outreach of their special product not only to the length and breadth of India but to the entire world,” Goyal said during the release of Ease of Doing Business ranking of states and union territories on Saturday.

The minister said that the Commerce and Industry Ministry is rapidly working with all the states on the programme. For this, the ministry along with the private sector has also identified 24 products for which the government is focusing on partnership with the industry to expand their reach.

Through this effort, the government is looking to give a Rs 20 lakh crore boost to India’s manufacturing output. “All these 24 sectors, we are confident we can add at least Rs 20 lakh crore worth of manufacturing output in India in the next five years. This will provide crores of job opportunities, expand economic activity in the country and will lead the way to India’s rightful place in the world,” Goyal added. The minister also invited states to partner with the government, private sector, industry associations for expanding the footprint of these 24 sectors apart from identifying new ideas and products where India can become a world player.

The annual rankings of states, which started in 2015, based on the implementation of Business Reform Action Plan, covered 12 business regulatory areas including access to information, single window system, labour, environment, etc. Andhra Pradesh followed by Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Gujarat were the top 10 states out of 36 states and union territories.