One nation, one ration card: Single platform for 12 states by January to buy subsidised food grain

By Harikishan Sharma

In a step towards the launch of ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ by June next year, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution is working to integrate 12 states on a single portability platform that will enable beneficiaries of the National Food Security Act (NFSA) to purchase subsidised food grains from any fair price shop in these states.

This was conveyed to members of the ministry’s consultative committee during a meeting on Tuesday, according to sources. The committee is headed by Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. The members also discussed the issue of reforms in the Targeted Public Distribution System.

“It is planned that inter-state portability through One Nation, One Ration Card system shall be launched in four other states of Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura and Jharkhand and these shall be integrated along with the eight existing states into the single portability platform — Public Distribution System Network (PDSN) — with effect from January next year,” the sources said.

“On-boarding/integration of the remaining states/UTs on the PDSN platform shall be done as and when the process of national de-duplication is completed for all beneficiaries and biometric/Aadhaar authentication distribution is enabled in all FPS of the states/UTs,” the sources said. “It is expected that nearly a total of 20 states/UTs shall be brought under the fold of National Portability by June 2020 in a phased manner,” they added.