One in 3 families don’t own houses in Delhi; half don’t have personal vehicles

One in every three families in the national capital do not own houses and are living on rent, while half of the families do not own a vehicle, a survey conducted by the government said. A study of various ownership patterns of 20.05 lakh households in the capital has found that 32.38% families live as tenants while 48.21% do not own vehicles for personal use. The findings of the socio-economic survey report were prepared by the Delhi Directorate of Economics and Statistics (DES), The Indian Express reported, which had also carried several findings of the survey, held between November 2018 and November 2019.

The household ownership in the region is at 66.63% and the highest proportion of houses owned are in Shahdara district at 76.37%, followed by 72.36% in Central district. On the other hand, New Delhi district has the maximum number of households on rent, at 51.85%. The district homes a large number of Central government staffers and also has bungalows for ministers, judges and bureaucrats. Southeast district leads the chart with 41.91% rented households, followed by 39.90% in Southwest after excluding Central Delhi.

Out of the 20.05 lakh households surveyed, 51.78% of the households said that they have personal vehicles. Out of this, 40.35% possess only two-wheelers, 4.34% households only four-wheelers and 6.59% households possess both two- and four-wheelers, according to the report. A family’s ability to afford a personal vehicle also reflects on monthly expenditure strength of a household. The 48.21% households which do not own vehicles are majorly earning Rs 10,000 or less per month. Among households spending Rs 10,000-25,000 a month, about one-third do not own vehicles. The corresponding figures become negligible at 2.41% and 0.44% in case of households spending Rs 25,000-Rs 50,000 and Rs 50,000 or more every month.