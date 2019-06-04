Officials, industry, exporters to discuss ways to raise exports, cut imports on June 6

New Delhi | Published: June 4, 2019 8:34:45 PM

Issues like promotion of exports and reduction in imports would figure during a meeting of senior government officials, industry representatives and exporters on June 6, the commerce ministry said Tuesday.

The country?s exports grew by 9 per cent to USD 331 billion in 2018-19.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will chair the joint meeting of the Board of Trade and the Council of Trade Development and Promotion here.

“Discussions will be held on various issues relating to promotion of exports and domestic manufacturing and reduction in imports. Issues related to improvement in logistics, agricultural export will also be discussed,” the ministry said in a statement.

Secretaries of departments of commerce, revenue, shipping, road transport and highways, civil aviation among others will be participating in the meeting along with representatives of export promotion councils and industry.

The Board of Trade advises the ministry on policy measures connected with the foreign trade policy in order to achieve the objectives of boosting India’s trade.

The Council for Trade Development and Promotion ensures the continuous dialogue with state governments and Union Territories (UTs) on measures for providing an international trade enabling environment in the states, and to create a framework for making the states active partners in boosting export.

Imports,too, recorded the same rate of growth at USD 507.44 billion, leaving a trade deficit of USD 176.42 billion in that fiscal.

