Odisha’s Ganjam district generates 1 crore person days of work under MGNREGA in 2 months

Ganjam district has generated 1-crore person days of work, the highest in Odisha, under the rural job scheme MGNREGA in the first two months of the current financial year, officials said. The rise indicates the demand for work under the MGNREGA from especially the migrant workers who lost jobs during the second coronavirus wave.

The district has also topped in the state under the expenditure by spending around Rs 220.8 crore so far. It, however, ranked 12 in the state with an 80 per cent rate of the completion of the work, according to official sources.

The number of families completing 100 days of work stands at 4,656, according to official sources.

“Ganjam crossed 1 CRORE MANDAYS generation under MGNREGA scheme,” District Collector Vijay Kulange tweeted on Thursday.

Kulange congratulated the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) and block development officers for ensuring sustainable employment generation under the Mahatma Gandhi Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and empowering people.

“Achievement of 1 crore person days within 60 days is a milestone in the history of Odisha in terms of implementation of MGNREGS,” the Ganjam DRDA tweeted on Friday.

The district has an annual target of 3.29 crore person days in the 2021-22 fiscal, sources said. Around 54 per cent of the total expenditure was made in the agriculture and allied sectors, DRDA Project Director Shinde Bhausaheb said.

The official claimed that almost all payments of wages had been made in a timely manner.