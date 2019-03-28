NYAY scheme: How Rahul Gandhi’s income scheme plans to revive demonetisation hit economy

By: | Published: March 28, 2019 4:43 PM

NYAY, the minimum guaranteed income scheme, comes with a two-fold objective - provide money to poor and revive the economy - Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi, nyayThe minimum guarantee scheme basically aims to revive the informal sector which has been deeply impacted by demonetisation and poorly executed GST, he added.

NYAY, the minimum guaranteed income scheme, comes with a two-fold objective – provide money to poor and revive the economy – Congress president Rahul Gandhi told news agency PTI. The main aim of the universal basic income is to provide money to the 20 per cent poorest families and remonetise the economy hit hard by demonetisation, he also told the news agency in an interview.

The minimum guarantee scheme basically aims to revive the informal sector which has been deeply impacted by demonetisation and poorly executed GST, he added.

Also read: Don’t worry, El Niño may not hit monsoon rains this year; here’s what weather department says

The Congress president also explained why the scheme has been named as NYAY (justice in Hindi).  “There is another aspect to calling the scheme ‘Nyay’. Why have we chosen to call this scheme ‘Justice’? Because over the last five years, Mr Narendra Modi has simply snatched from poor and given nothing back”, he told PTI.

Describing NYAY as the final assault on poverty, Congress president said that the aim of the party is to completely eliminate poverty from India.

The Congress president recently announced a minimum income guarantee scheme under which 20 per cent of the poorest families would be eligible for Rs 72,000 from the government every year if they come to power in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

As per the scheme, the money will be deposited in the accounts of the women of the households. According to Rahul Gandhi, the scheme will benefit 5 crore households, taking the additional annual expenditure to Rs 3.6 lakh crore.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. NYAY scheme: How Rahul Gandhi’s income scheme plans to revive demonetisation hit economy
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition