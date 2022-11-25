Nutri-cereals’ exports expected to jump to $100 m in FY24

The government has formulated a strategy to boost export of nutri-cereals — millets and valued-added products — to major markets like the US, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Netherlands, Japan, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. From $64 million in 2021-22, the shipment of nutri-cereals could cross $100 million by 2023-24, according to an official source.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Development Authority, in collaboration with Indian missions, would organise a series of events abroad to promote millet products through hyper markets, retailers and corporates commencing next month. Stating that the government is working on mission mode on increasing millet production, agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Thursday that the focus of the public distribution system will shift from providing basic calories to people to a more diverse food basket that includes millets to improve the nutritional status of people, especially pre-school children and women of reproductive age.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar called for increasing global production for millets for dealing with three critical challenges — climate change, Covid19 and (geopolitical) conflict — which have adversely impacted global food security. “Each of three Cs have impacted food security, putting the global economy at risk due to the concentration of production centres and trade disruption,” Jaishankar said while addressing the high commissioners and ambassadors based here at a pre-launch event. The year 2023 would be celebrated by the United Nation General Assembly as the International Year of Millets.

The conflict in Ukraine, a major wheat exporter, led to an escalation in global food prices, speculation and shortages. “There are also growing concerns of climate change that can lower production but also disrupt trade,” Jaishankar said.Millets are grown in 130 countries, including India, and a concentrated push by these countries for nutri-cereals would enhance food security, increase self-reliance and global availability, he noted.

India, the world’s largest millet-producing nation, with around 41% share in global output, raised domestic production from 13.17 million tonne (mt) in the 2018-19 crop year (July-June) to a record 16 mt in the 2021-22 crop year. According to the agriculture ministry, India has more than 500 startups in the millet value addition food chain. The Indian Institute of Millets Research has incubated 250 startups.

Millets were notified as nutri-cereals by the government in April 2018 and these cereals were included under the POSHAN mission, as they are a rich source of protein, fibre, minerals, iron and calcium, and have a low glycemic index. Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh have a share of more than 60% in the total millet production.