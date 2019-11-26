Number of captive coal blocks slips to 11 so far from 17 in FY19

As many as 31 coal mines have been allocated through auctions so far after the cancellation of the coal blocks.

The number of captive coal blocks, among the re-allocated ones, producing the mineral has come down to 11 from 17 at the end of FY19, reveals the latest data tabled in the Parliament.

According to information furnished by coal minister Pralhad Joshi in the Rajya Sabha, major coal blocks, including the Parsa East and Kanta Basan in Chhattisgarh are no longer on the list of ‘producing mines’ and so are Barjora in West Bengal and Tadichelra-1 in Telangana.

The list tabled by the minister during the monsoon session in June not only included these four mines but he then said 60% of the FY19 output of 25.1 million tonne (MT) from captive mines belonged to these major mines.

Captive coal production, though rising gradually, is still much lower than the peak output of 43.2 MT from 42 operational blocks in FY15, when the Supreme Court cancelled 204 licences stating these were allocated in an illegal and arbitrary manner.

As many as 31 coal mines have been allocated through auctions so far after the cancellation of the coal blocks.

The re-allocated blocks are yet to commence production and the main reasons are attributed to delays in receiving forest clearances, mining-safety permissions, land acquisition and ongoing litigations.

Besides, the developers, who won the blocks in auction, are in financial distress.Joshi also said the states have earned total revenue of Rs 4,975.7 crore since FY15 till October. It was not clear if the revenue included the various royalty, cess and taxes that states earn from coal mining.

The government had earlier claimed that coal-bearing states will get revenue to the tune of Rs 3.5 lakh crore over 30 years (about Rs 11,467 crore annually) from the 31 auctioned and 42 blocks allotted to central or state government companies.