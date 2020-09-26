NSO data: 4,969 subscribers joined NPS in July against monthly average of 9,213 in FY19 and 9,904 in FY20

In the month of June, 3,537 subscribers from the central sector and 20,222 subscribers from the state sector joined the NPS.

New employment in the central government sector in July, 2020 was half the monthly average of the last financial year, provisonal data released by National Statistical Office (NSO) on Friday indicated.

As per the latest NSO data, only 4,969 subscribers joined in July, 2020 in the National Pension System (NPS) from the central government sector compared with a monthly average of 9,213 in FY19 and 9,904 in FY20.

NPS was introduced from January 1, 2004 for new entrants to central government service (except for armed forces) replacing the old pension system. NPS was also made applicable to new employees of all autonomous bodies of the central government from the same date. Subsequent to central government, various state governments also adopted this architecture and implemented NPS with effect from different dates.

In a recent performance audit report on NPS for the year ended March, 2018, the comptroller and auditor general of India (CAG) found that even after 15 years of implementation, there was no assurance that all nodal offices and 100% eligible employees were covered under NPS. It recommended putting in place a foolproof system to ensure that all nodal offices and eligible employees are registered under NPS.

Similarly from the state government sector, only 22,473 joined in the NPS in July, 2020 compared with a monthly average of 45,209 in FY’ 19 and 41,333 in FY’ 20.

In the month of June, 3,537 subscribers from the central sector and 20,222 subscribers from the state sector joined the NPS.

Since April 2018, the ministry of statistics and programme implementation has been bringing out the employment related statistics in the formal sector covering the period from September 2017 onwards, using information on the new of users who have subscribed under EPFO, ESIC and the NPS.