NPCIL admits malware attack on computer in Kudankulam nuclear power plant

A day after it denied reports of a cyber attack at the 2,000 MW Kudankulam power plant, the Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) on Wednesday said a malware was identified in its system. NPCIL said the malware was noticed on September 4 and investigations by the Department of Atomic Energy revealed that the infected computer was connected to the administrative network. Without naming the power generating station, NPCIL said “the plant systems are not affected”.

“The possibility of a data theft cannot be ruled out and sensitive/confidential information may have got stolen,” said Sanjay Kaushik, managing director of cybersecurity management firm Netrika Consulting.

The Kudamkulam plant has been facing issues leading to frequent shutdowns. Apart from the two planned refuelling outages, the 1,000 MW unit 1 of the plant had to be shut down on six occasions between FY17 and FY19. NPCIL is working with Russian experts to address the issues to ensure long continuous operation of the units. In the latest Budget, NPCIL was allotted Rs 3,000 crore, 36% lower compared with FY19 revised estimate.

Two more units of 1,000 MW each are currently under construction at the Kudamkulam plant. The government has accorded administrative approval and financial sanction for setting up another two 1,000 MW units.

As per the information reported to and tracked by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, cybersecurity incidents have increased to 2.1 lakh in 2018 from 53,117 in 2017. In the first 5 months of 2019, there has already been 1.1 lakh cyber security incidents including phishing, network scanning and probing, virus/malicious code and website hacking.