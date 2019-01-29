Now, Indian tobacco in Chinese cigarettes; India heads to market with world’s highest number of smokers

India ranks its tobacco produce to be on par with international standards and available at competitive prices. (Reuters)

Amid rising health-related concerns and regulative policies, Indian tobacco growers have found relief in China as a protocol was signed on Monday for export of tobacco leaves to the nation with world’s highest number of smokers, government said in a statement.

The protocol was signed by India’s Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan and Zhang Jiwen, Vice Minister of General Administration of China Customs (GACC) which is responsible for examining market access and quarantine issues for India’s agriculture and allied products, the government also said.

It was back in 2008 that such an agreement was first signed between both countries.

“The revival of the phytosanitory protocol with China will pave the way for revival of Indian tobacco exports to China and prove economically beneficial to Indian farmers,” the government added.

Also read: Share Market Live: Sensex down 120 points, Nifty below 10,650; Yes Bank, Bajaj Auto among top losers

India ranks its tobacco produce to be on par with international standards and available at competitive prices.

China has already allowed imports of non-Basmati rice and sugar from India and it’s also keen to add pomegranate, grapes, soymeal, fish oil and fish meal to the import list.

The trade deficit in 2018, according to Chinese official data, climbed to $57.86 billion from $ 51.72 billion in 2017 in about $95.54 total bilateral trade. India’s exports to China went up to $18.84 billion, an increase of 15.2 per cent compared to 2017.

Meanwhile, ITC, India’s largest cigarette maker, reported a better-than-expected third-quarter net profit, aided by growth in its tobacco and consumer businesses. However, the company said in a regulatory filing that the cigarette business continues to tackle an “extremely challenging operating environment.”