Now, Gujarat opens up agriculture for privatisation after UP, MP; to allow own markets, check APMC

Gujarat has taken the agriculture reform a step forward after Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh state governments allowed traders to buy the agricultural produce directly from the farmers’ fields or homes, instead of state-run mandis. Ending the monopoly of the government-run Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), Chief Minister Vijay Rupani’s Gujarat state government has allowed private entities to set up their own market committees or sub-market yards to compete and offer the competitive prices of the agricultural produce to farmers. Apart from the farmers, even the traders were restricted to their own talukas and they had to pay a cess on any transaction that happened within the marketing yard of the APMC or outside it.

With the new amendment, Gujarat Agricultural Produce Markets Ordinance 2020, the farmers can set up their own markets and can sell the agricultural products at any silo or cold storage which can now be converted into a private market. Any silo, cold storage, or a warehouse owned by a private entity can now be converted into a private market or a sub-market yard, competing with the APMCs to offer the most competitive price, Manish Bhardwaj, secretary, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Cooperation, told The Indian Express.

Earlier, Yogi Adiytyanath-led UP government waived off mandi fee and allowed traders to buy the agriculture produce directly from the farmers from their fields or houses. However, Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government was the pioneer in bringing such agriculture reforms where the farmers had the liberty to choose the buyer who is offering the most competitive price. The move by various state governments to give more freedom to the farmers are seen in relation to boost the agriculture sector amid a coronavirus-led economic crisis in the country.