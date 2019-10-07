Now, faceless e-assessment scheme for taxpayers; all you need to know

Under the National e-Assessment Center (NeAC) officially launched by Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey, 58,322 income tax cases have been selected to start with.

In a major taxation reform, the income tax department (I-T) on Monday unveiled a faceless e-assessment scheme to remove the interface between a taxpayer and an assessing officer. Under the National e-Assessment Center (NeAC) officially launched by Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey, 58,322 income tax cases have been selected to start with. “This will improve taxpayer’s ease and convenience,” news agency PTI reported the revenue department as saying. Some of the salient features of the scheme include compliance for taxpayers, transparency and efficiency, functional specialisation, improvement in the quality of assessment, risk-based and focussed approach, better monitoring and expeditious disposal of cases. “Anyone whose case is selected for scrutiny will be able to file all the documents online. Now the officer who is going to assess the case will also be selected randomly,” PTI reported Ajay Bhushan Pandey as saying.

The faceless tax assessment scheme was announced by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the budget. The finance ministry said that establishment of National e-Assessment Centre (NeAC) is a “momentous step” towards the larger objectives of better taxpayer service, reduction of taxpayer grievances in line with Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Digital India’ and promotion of ease of doing business.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Direct Taxes had issued a circular last month, making it mandatory to use a unique DIN number from October 1. Now any tax notice, summons or letter issued to any corporate or individual tax payer will be invalid without this number. On the first day of implementation of the CBDT’s decision, more than 17,500 DIN numbers were generated by Income Tax Department. In order to curb the corrupt practices and bring transparency, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has asked the department to use a unique DIN number in every correspondence of the department.