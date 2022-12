The GST collection in November was at about Rs 1.46 lakh crore, up 11% on-year. However, the November collection slipped a little from Rs 1.52 lakh crore in the previous month of October. India’s November GST revenue comprises CGST of Rs 25,681 crore, SGST of Rs 32,651 crore and IGST of Rs 77,103, out of which Rs 38,635 crore was levied on the import of goods. Cess amounts to Rs 10,433 crore. Import revenue was 20% higher than the corresponding month the previous year.