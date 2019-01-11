Nothing wrong in inviting Pakistan trade body for Vibrant Gujarat Summit, says Chief Secretary J N Singh

We welcome GCCI’s initiative. Chambers from 35 countries, including Pakistan, are coming here,” Singh added.

The Gujarat government Friday said there was nothing wrong in inviting a Pakistani trade body for the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2019. The three-day investor summit will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 18 here. “It was GCCI (Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry) which decided to invite global trade bodies and the state government agreed to it.

“Karachi Chamber of Commerce is also one of the global trade bodies invited by the GCCI. The government has not sent any invitation. And, there is nothing wrong in it (the invite),” state Chief Secretary J N Singh told reporters here when asked about the invitation to the Pakistani delegation. “GCCI took this initiative and we are happy with it, as we are already having trade relations with Pakistan. We welcome GCCI’s initiative. Chambers from 35 countries, including Pakistan, are coming here,” Singh added.

The Pakistani delegation has been invited to participate in the ‘Global Conclave of International Chambers’, an event at the three-day summit. In 2013, a trade delegation from Pakistan had arrived in Gujarat to take part in the biennial summit, but it left without attending the main event following tensions on the border. No Pakistani delegation was invited for the summit in 2015 and 2017.