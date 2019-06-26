Not just India, unemployment top worry across globe; India, China, Saudi Arabia still think headed right way

(Image-Reuters)

Unemployment is the arch nemesis of not only Narendra Modi government, but is a cause of worry globally too, a survey said. While unemployment, corruption and terrorism are the top issues troubling Indians, the global population shares their worries with India regarding unemployment and financial and political corruption, the survey by Ipsos found. Despite this, the majority of the Indian population is optimistic that the country is headed in the right direction.

After China and Saudi Arabia, India is the third most optimistic country, while most of the other countries are dissatisfied with the way their countries are progressing. “The mood is more pessimistic and sombre, with at least 58% global citizens believing that their country is on the wrong track; only 4 in 10 global citizens (42%) feel that their country is moving in the right direction,” the Ipsos survey said.

Recently, a survey by the NSSO (National Sample Survey Office) had shed some light on the job situation in the country. While unemployment is at a four-decade high in the country, the government defended the data saying it is not comparable with previous years. The report, released by the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation (MoSPI) pegged joblessness at 6.1%. The government had released the long-withheld report after election results. Among the findings of the PLFS (Periodic Labour Force Survey) job data, rural India is better employed than urban India and the unemployment status worsened with the qualification. That means people with higher degrees were better posed to be unemployed compared to their illiterate or lesser degree-holding counterparts.

These are the countries where unemployment is a key concern

Spain (64%)

Italy (63%)

South Africa (61%)

South Korea (59%)

Argentina (52%)

Serbia (48%)

Turkey (46%)

India (42%)

Brazil (39%) and

Malaysia and Saudi Arabia (38%)

Speaking on the survey observations, Parijat Chakraborty, Country Service Line Leader, Ipsos Public Affairs, Corporate Reputation and Customer Experience, said, “the glaring issues (top three) of unemployment, graft and terrorism are distressing Indians to a large extent and are taking the sheen off (from the promises fo India as emerging market) to some extent; these issues need to be addressed on priority”.