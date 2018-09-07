North vs South debate is misleading, says finance panel chief

NK Singh

The 15th Finance Commission on Thursday said schemes which appear populist may in fact be popular as well, and the ones which might have been launched keeping populism in mind can over a period of time generate a multiplier effect on the economy.

NK Singh, chairman of the finance commission, at a press conference in Chennai said the commission is hearing different viewpoints on what is populist or not, and it will need to consider this in totality taking everything into account.

The north versus south debate is misleading, he said, as many states from other parts of the country are also expressing similar apprehensions like southern states. It will be the endeavour of the commission not to penalise states doing well on the demographic as well as the economic front while carefully balancing the equity and efficiency.