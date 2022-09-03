Norms for prosecution on GST evasion eased

Availability of adequate evidence of tax evasion of over Rs5 crore will trigger criminal prosecution against offenders, the goods and services tax (GST) investigation wing of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said in guidelines issued on Friday.

The guidelines, which seek to put in adequate safeguards before the launch of prosecution, could give relief to the industry and businesses.

“Prosecution should normally be launched where the amount of tax evasion, or misuse of ITC (input tax credit), or fraudulently obtained refund concerning offences specified under sub-section (1) of section 132 of the CGST Act, 2017 is more than (Rs5 crore),” it said in a circular.

However, this monetary threshold will not be applicable in the case of habitual evaders or in cases where arrests have been made at the time of the investigation.

“A company/taxpayer would be treated as a habitual evader if it has been involved in two or more cases of confirmed demand (at the first adjudication level or above) of tax evasion/fraudulent refund or misuse of ITC involving fraud, suppression of facts, etc, in the past two years such that the total tax evaded and/or total ITC misused and/or fraudulently obtained refund exceeds Rs5 crore. DIGIT database may be used to identify such habitual evaders,” the CBIC said.

Before launching prosecution, recommending authority must consider various factors like the nature and gravity of the offence, the quantum of tax evaded or ITC wrongly availed, or refund wrongly taken and the nature as well as the quality of evidence collected.

It said the prosecution should not be filed merely because demand has been confirmed in adjudication proceedings or cases of technical nature or difference of opinion.

It also said that prosecution should not be launched against all directors of the company, rather it shall be launched against only persons who oversee the day-to-day operations of the company.

“The guidelines issued by CBIC would bring relief to the industry at large as it ensures that prosecution cannot be initiated on technical and interpretational issues. The added responsibility requiring thorough investigation and collation of adequate evidence by the department before launching prosecution would help in reducing litigation,” said Saurabh Agarwal, tax partner, EY.

A prosecution complaint can only be filed only after obtaining the sanction of the principal commissioner/commissioner of CGST or principal additional director general/additional director general of the directorate general of GST Intelligence.

According to the guidelines, the prosecution should be taken immediately upon completion of adjudication proceedings. Detailed procedures and guidelines have been prescribed for authority relating to sanctioning prosecution or withdrawing prosecution and general guidelines to be adhered to like taking charge of all documents, monitoring prosecution cases at monthly intervals, etc.

Principal commissioner /commissioner should give an offer to a person to compound the prosecution under Section 138 of the CGST Act.

Where complaints have not been filed and sanctions received before instruction, sanctioning authority should re-consider the sanction in light of these instructions, it said.