Non-food credit grows at 16.73% : RBI data

The growth in non-food credit stood at 16.73% year-on-year for the fortnight ended January 27. The total credit outstanding of the banking sector was at Rs 133 trillion during the period, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Banks’ credit growth was at 16.93% for the fortnight ended January 13.

The growth in non-food credit has come from improvement in financing to sectors such as cement, steel, mining and chemicals, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said in his post-policy statement. There are signs that additional capacity is being created in the private sector and the flow of resources to commercial sector improved considerably in FY23, he added.

“The non-availment of term loan has come down quite a lot, and it normally augurs well because generally after that the working capital improves,” SBI chairman Dinesh Khara said in an analyst call.

Also read: Adani group ratings outlook cut to negative by Moody’s; Adani Green Energy, others downgraded from stable

After a long period of sluggish growth, deposits have picked up pace in two consecutive fortnights. The deposit growth was recorded at 10.5% Y-oY for the fortnight ended January 27. Despite the jump, the deposit growth still remains considerably lower than the loan growth. Total deposit base of the banks was at Rs 177.2 trillion as of January 27, data show.

Also read: M&M Q3 Results: Consolidated net profit rises 34% on-year, misses estimates; revenue jumps 30%

“The difference has narrowed, but there is still a difference. It is really up to the banks to mobilize deposits and bridge the gap,” RBI deputy governor Michael Patra said. “We are doing so through certificate of deposits and reducing their non-statutory liquidity ratio investments. But, they need to mobilise deposits on their own to meet the gap.”