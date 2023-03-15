Noida airport to become operational by end of 2024: CEO

The upcoming international airport in Jewar, Greater Noida, which will be the second airport in Delhi-NCR, is expected to become operational by the end of 2024, Christoph Schnellmann, CEO of Noida International Airport, said on Tuesday. This would be the first phase of the airport, which would include one runway and one terminal, he said, adding that in the first phase, it would be able to handle around 12 million passengers per year.

The airport is billed to be the country’s largest upon completion in four phases and will be spread over an area of 5,000 square hectare.

Earthworks, levelling, and excavations have been completed across the project site and it is expected that multiple buildings will come up in the next few months, including the passenger terminal building, office blocks, sewage and water treatment plants, and electrical substations at the site.

“The first phase of the airport will be spread over 1,300 hectares and cost more than `5,700 crore,” Schnellmann said. It will have a stand for 28 aircraft. He said that the construction of the airport would not see any cost overruns. Concessions for commercial spaces like restaurants, shops, and hotels will be given out in the next nine months.

The airport development and operations concession was given to Zurich Airport International AG in 2019. The Switzerland-based company, is implementing the project via its subsidiary Yamuna International Airport (YIAPL). It currently operates the Zurich Airport, and eight airports in Latin America.

On plans to participate in airport privatisation programme in India, Schnellmann said, “We will closely look at all opportunities. India, just like Brazil, has a robust (airports) privatisation plans.”