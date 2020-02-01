No Saving Grace! Household savings dip worries analysts

While household savings clocked double digit growth in FY17 and FY18— the number for FY18 at 17.6% year-on-year (y-o-y) is highest for new series — FY19 figures show only a rise of 5.2% y-o-y. (Reprsentative image)

Gross domestic savings relative to the GDP dropped to 30.1% in FY19, the lowest level for the new series since FY12, when it had hit a high of 34.6%, according to official data on consumption expenditure, saving and capital formation released on Friday. The decline in savings rate was driven by household savings, which dropped to 18.2% of GDP for FY19, from 19.2% in the previous fiscal. Private corporate savings also slipped to a six-year low of 10.4% in FY19.

This may buttress the case for personal income tax cuts, which are widely expected in Saturday’s Union Budget.

A break-up of household savings data throws up more surprises. Despite no upturn in real estate, physical savings have been on the rise. In fact, despite markets performing well and real interest rates rising, financial savings have dipped.

In fact, FY19 figures highlight that at Rs 19.95 lakh crore in FY19 this was the first time in nearly a decade that financial savings recorded a fall, after they hit a high of Rs 20.61 lakh crore last year. More important, while gold investments were steady at 0.2% of the GDP, net financial savings declined to 6.5% from 7.7% indicating a rise in financial liabilities. Physical savings now account for nearly two-thirds of the total share of household savings, as financial savings, which were nearly 45% in FY16 have dropped to 35.7%.

As banks and non-banking financial entities tend to channel these savings as sources of investment, falling savings are a worry for the economy, especially when GDP and investment are both slowing, and the government is desperately looking for finances to fund its ambitious infrastructure dream and get the economy back on growth track.