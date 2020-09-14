  • MORE MARKET STATS

No proposal for raising FII limit in PSBs to 49 per cent: Anurag Thakur

September 14, 2020 3:09 PM

No amount has been raised by the government in the current financial year for recapitalisation of public sector banks (PSBs) through issuance of recapitalisation bonds, he said in a written reply.

Replying to another question, he said, the government and World Bank have so far signed only one loan of $750 million on May 15, 2020.

There is no proposal for raising Foreign Institutional Investment (FII) ceiling in public sector banks to 49 per cent from 20 per cent for capital mobilisation, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur informed the Lok Sabha on Monday.

“No proposal to amend this, is currently under consideration of the government,” he said while replying to a question if the government is mulling over raising FII in PSBs from 20 per cent to 49 per cent for capital mobilisation.

“As per the proviso to sub-section (2D) of section 3 of the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1970/1980, no individual or company resident outside India shall hold shares exceeding 20 per cent of a nationalised bank’s paid-up capital,” he said.

Replying to another question, he said, the government and World Bank have so far signed only one loan of $750 million on May 15, 2020 as budgetary support to the Government for accelerating India’s COVID-19 Social Protection Response Programme in order to support measures undertaken under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY), the benefits of which have flown to all States/UTs.

All beneficiaries covered under PMGKY are benefitted from this loan, he said, adding, as on date, the signed loan amount ($750 million) has been fully disbursed under the programme.

