No plan to lower e-invoicing threshold to Rs 5 crore: CBIC

The threshold ahs gradually been lowered to bring more businesses under the system.

Written by FE Bureau
The GST Council in its 35th meeting in June 2019 had decided to introduce the e-invoicing or electronic invoicing system in a phase-wise manner for business-to-business transactions.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs on Monday said there is no proposal at present to reduce the threshold limit to Rs 5 crore for e-invoicing under the Goods and Services Tax regime from January 1, 2023.

“There is no proposal before the government, at present, to reduce this threshold limit to Rs 5 crore with effect from 01.01.2023, as no such recommendation has been made by GST Council as yet,” it said in a tweet. It is clarified that presently, e-invoicing has been made mandatory for registered persons having aggregate turnover more than Rs 10 crore in any preceding financial year from 2017-18 onwards, CBIC further said.

E-invoicing was made mandatory for businesses with a threshold of Rs 500 crore from October 1, 2020. The threshold ahs gradually been lowered to bring more businesses under the system.

First published on: 27-12-2022 at 05:15:00 am