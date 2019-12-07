No need to cast aspersions on every government data, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said there is a need to have credibility back in the government data.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said there is a need to have credibility back in the government data even as casting aspersions on every data collected is not required. “There is no doubt we need to bring credibility back to the data. We need to assure people who need the data, lots of people need the data, even government needs its own data but the fact is sometimes when genuinely something has gone wrong in the ground and therefore the survey results are held back. It is not to cast aspersions on every such data which is being collected by the government,” Nirmala Sitharaman said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

The minister’s comments come after a leaked NSSO report on consumer spending falling for the first time in more than four decades in FY18 was published in the Business Standard newspaper last month. However, the government hadn’t made the report public. The government had also held back another NSSO’s Periodic Labour Force Survey that showed poor creation of jobs citing problems with the survey.

“Overall the government is seized of the debate which is going on about data and its credibility. The intention is to make sure any kind of inappropriate methodology which has come into the data will have to be addressed. But that is not to deny data is something which all of us take as a position. So we will have to work towards better credibility, making available data without any obstructions,” the minister added.

Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government is working on more measures to revive the economy and that the government has taken multiple steps during August and September to boost the economy. The minister added that the public sector banks have disbursed close to Rs 5 lakh crore in the previous two months in the hinterlands to those who want credit.