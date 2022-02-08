  • MORE MARKET STATS

No need for separate agriculture budget: Govt

Keeping a separate budget (for agriculture), taking out allocations from the main budget, would neither benefit the country nor the farmers.

Written by PTI
narendra-singh-tomar
Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar

Asserting that it is committed to farmers’ interest and farming, the government on Tuesday said in Lok Sabha that there was no need to have a separate budget for agriculture.

Replying to a question in the Lower House, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar said keeping a separate budget for agriculture would neither benefit the country nor the farmers.

He was replying to a question asked by DMK member T R Baalu why the government does not consider bringing a separate budget for agriculture to address the problems of the farmers.

During global recession, the DMK member said, India “withstood” because of the agriculture.

“Our chief minister M K Stalin brought a separate agriculture budget in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Replying to the DMK leader’s question, the agriculture minister said, “It will naturally be liked by every one what he (Baalu) has suggested.” He noted that there used to be a separate budget for Railways earlier.

However, the government brought reforms and merged the Railway Budget with the main budget, he said.

“If we analyse, we will see a vast difference in railway budget implementation (since its merger with the main budget),” Tomar told the House during Question Hour.

“The budget, whether one or two, should have a direction, adequate provisions and spirit to implement them,” he added.

The minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi government is “fully committed” to the farmers’ interest and farming.

“Keeping a separate budget (for agriculture), taking out allocations from the main budget, would neither benefit the country nor the farmers,” he added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.