No mandate to make RBI report on inflation public: Government

The Centre will not make public the Reserve Bank of India’s report detailing the reasons why it could not keep inflation within the targeted 6% upper ceiling for three consecutive quarters.

Stating that the RBI has furnished a report to the central government, as mandated under Section 45ZN of the RBI Act, 1934 and (regulations), minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in a written reply in Lok Sabha: “The said provisions of the RBI Act, 1934, and regulations therein does not provide for making the report public.”

In July 2016, the government had notified that the RBI will target CPI inflation of 4% with a band of +/-2% or 2-6%, rolling out an institutional mechanism for the first time in the country for calibration of monetary policy.

If RBI fails to meet the inflation target for three consecutive quarters, it has to submit a report citing the reasons for failure to achieve the inflation target; remedial actions proposed to be taken by the Bank; and an estimate of the time period within which the inflation target will be achieved pursuant to timely implementation of proposed remedial action.

In January-March 2022, CPI inflation averaged 6.3%, April-June at 7.3% and July-September at 7%.

It was the first time since the monetary policy framework came into effect in 2016 that RBI had to explain the reasons to the government.

Retail inflation eased to 5.88% on year in November from 6.77% in the previous month, helped by a slower rise in food prices, government data showed on Monday.

The six-member MPC headed by governor Shaktikanta Das factors in retail inflation while deciding the bi-monthly monetary policy.

Since May, the RBI has raised the short-term lending rate (repo) to a nearly three-year high of 6.25%.

Replying to another question, Chaudhary said, soaring commodity prices at the international level and pandemic-induced supply-demand imbalances have caused a rise in the inflation rate worldwide, including in India.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has exacerbated the inflationary pressures in crude oil, gas, metals and edible oils (sunflower), he said.

Further, he said, the onset of heat waves and uneven rainfall in the later part of the monsoon season has led to crop damage and a rise in vegetable prices.

The price situation of major essential commodities is monitored by the government regularly and corrective action is taken from time to time, he said, adding, several supply-side measures have been taken by the government to address inflation and to ensure that the poor do not have to bear the extra financial burden.

These included a reduction in excise duty by Rs 8 per litre on petrol and Rs 6 per litre on diesel on May 21, 2022, prohibition of the export of wheat products, imposition of export duty on rice, reduction in import duties and cess on pulses.