No change in sugarcane SAP in Uttar Pradesh

Published: December 8, 2019 1:45:36 AM

The SAP for the common variety remains at Rs 315 a quintal, which accounts for almost half of the total sugarcane produce.

In what can be termed as a blessing for the beleaguered sugar industry in Uttar Pradesh, the country’s largest sugar producing state, the Yogi Adityanath government on Saturday retained last year’s state advised price (SAP) for sugarcane for the 2019-20 season.

The SAP for the common variety remains at Rs 315 a quintal, which accounts for almost half of the total sugarcane produce. The prices for early variety and rejected varieties of cane have also been retained at Rs 325 a quintal and Rs 310 a quintal, respectively. As compared to this, the Centre’s fair and remunerative price (FRP) for cane is Rs 275 a quintal. It may be mentioned that this is the second consecutive year when sugarcane price have remained unchanged.

